Luka Chuppi, the upcoming love flick of Bollywood starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is soon going to hit the silver screen. After the release of 3 peppy tracks, the makers launched another. But the translation of popular Punjabi track Laung Laachi to the Hindi language is indeed a disappointment. Well, here's the full song, watch!

Luka Chupi is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of the year and the makers are leaving no chance behind to create a buff around it. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the movie is a quirky love story between two people who stay in a live-in relationship. The makers have revealed posters of the movie and released 3 songs which are quite liked by the audience. But the latest song dropped by the makers today titled Tu Laung Main Elaaichi might disappoint you.

Another attempt to produce a peppy remix of iconic tracks has lowered the impression of Luka Chuppi music album in the eye of fans. This revamped version of Laung Laachi is basically a Hindi version of it which lacks originality way too much. One of the factors of it failing is the mismatch if chords and word-to-word translation. This wedding song was quite important for the movie as it showcases the gist but sadly, it is not able to impress the audience.

Here’s the full video of the song Tu Laung Main Elaaichi.

Not just the incomplete feel of the song will disappoint you but also the confused expressions of the lead cast might end up confusing you too. Kriti Sanon looks absolutely beautiful in a red sharara suit while Kartik Aaryan looks dapper as ever. The song is recomposed by popular composer Tanishk Bagchi and is sung by Tulsi Kumar. While, the original track Laung Laachi was composed by Gurmeet Singh and penned by Harmanjit. The movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Vinay Pathak in significant roles.

