It seems like Twitterati is already way too excited for Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. The first motion poster of the movie was recently launched and has garnered a positive response from the audience. The movie is scheduled to release in March 2019, and is expected to be another blockbuster for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon.

Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will star opposite to each other for the desi rom-com

After receiving applause from both critics and audiences for his remarkable performance in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to make another high dive and this time with Dinesh Ranjan’s Maddock films. Releasing the first motion poster for the movie titled Luka Chuppi, the makers of the movie confirmed that for the first time Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will star opposite to each other for the desi rom-com. The movie is slated to release in March 2018, however, the fans have already started predicting that the movie is going to be another 100 crore grosser for Kartik Aaryan. Helmed by Marathi film-maker, Laxman Utekar, the movie revolves around the journey of Kartik and Kriti. While Kartik is playing a role of a star reporter of a local TV channel, Kriti is playing a bold girl from Mathura, who has an ideology and believes in gender equality.

Earlier, it was rumored that Shraddha Kapoor has been signed for the movie, but soon producer Dinesh Vijan scarped all such rumors. And after the release of the first motion poster, it was confirmed that it is going to be Kriti Sanon who will star opposite to Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon teamed in #LukaChuppi… Directed by Laxman Utekar… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… The story travels from Mathura to Gwalior and Agra… Kartik enacts the part of the star reporter of a local TV channel… March 2019 release… Official announcement: pic.twitter.com/niuW1woeXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2018

Meanwhile, the first motion poster of the movie has received a huge response from the fans. Film and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement regarding the first motion. His tweet also highlighted the fact that the movie will showcase a journey from Mathura to Gwalior and then to Agra. Also, the motion poster has garnered a positive response from the Twitterati.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon recently completed the shoot for her upcoming movie Arjun Patiala. In the movie, Sanon will be seen working opposite to Diljit Dosanjh. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s directed movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Here is how Twitterati reacted to the launch of first motion poster of Luka Chuppi:

There is the @TheKartikAaryan and @KritiSanon are going to look so good together! I’m already excited for #LukaChuppi! — Disha Patani (@DishaPtani) July 2, 2018

#LukaChuppi Another FLOP in pipeline 😂😂 — chander st (@chanderst1) July 2, 2018

This is totally gonna be best and tremendous one folks #LukaChuppi @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon — B Indian (@b4birju) July 2, 2018

Both are superstar I’m loving the star cast of #LukaChuppi! The film sounds fun @maddockfilms @kritisanon @TheAaryanKartik — Disha Patani (@DishaPtani) July 2, 2018

@TheKartikAaryan and @KritiSanon are going to look so good together! I’m already excited for #LukaChuppi! — Hemant K (@MODIfiedHemant) July 2, 2018

#LukaChuppi already giving me the best vibes. — Shreya⚡ (@iam_shreyaaa) July 2, 2018

Now it's going to be next lavel Fun

Eagerly looking forward to watch the movie #LukaChuppi @TheAaryanKartik @kritisanon @MaddockFilms — Disha Patani (@DishaPtani) July 2, 2018

