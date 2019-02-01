Luka Chuppi is an upcoming romantic-comedy film directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The awaited film stars Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. Its trailer was highly appreciated and now one of its song Poster Lagwa Do has crossed 11 million views.

It will be the first time that Kriti and Kartik will be seen together in Bollywood film

The release of the film Luka Chuppi is awaited anxiously by the fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. The recently released song of the film, Poster Lagwa Do which has already gained enormous popularity is voiced by Mika Singh and Sunanda Sharma. The video song featuring the two hot actors have crossed 11 million views on youtube and refuses to slow down.

Kartik Aryan is one the budding actors in Bollywood who started his acting career with his debut in a buddy film about romantic tribulations, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In 2019, Aaryan has three upcoming projects, one is alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panay in the remake of 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh and second is to play the protagonist in a remake of Kannada teen comedy Kirik Party.

Kriti Sanon started her acting career with the Telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine (2014). The actress made her Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan’s action film Heropanti (2014), for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debutante. Sanon went on to play the lead female role in two commercially successful films, the action-comedy Dilwale (2015), and the romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017).

We took to the Instagram account of the two actors to share with you their latest hot and sensational pictures that are flooding with likes and comments of their fans.

