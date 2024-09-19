Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
Lukas Haas Joins Cast Of Amazon’s ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series

The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. It is part of Amazon's growing Marvel universe

Amazon’s upcoming ‘Spider-Man Noir’ series, based on the Marvel comic, has added several actors to its cast. Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, and Amanda Schull will all have recurring roles in the live-action show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

They join Nicolas Cage, who was earlier announced to play an ageing private investigator in 1930s New York. The character, who was once the city’s only superhero, now has to confront his past. Other cast members include Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston.

The series is being produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios. It is part of Amazon’s growing Marvel universe, which also includes Silk: Spider Society, another series currently in development.

Spider-Man Noir will first air on MGM+ before becoming available on Prime Video worldwide. Harry Bradbeer will direct and produce the first two episodes, while Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will act as co-showrunners and executive producers, according to the publication.
The series was developed by Uziel and Lightfoot alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The cast members are represented by several agencies, including Paradigm, UTA, BRS Gage, and more.

(With inputs from ANI)

