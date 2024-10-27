Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Luke Evans Feels Gay Actors Doing His Kind Of Work Still Low In Number

‘Hobbit’ star Luke Evans shared that there are not many gay actors performing the kind of macho screen roles that have made him a Hollywood star, reported Deadline.

Evans was cast in the action and thriller films Immortals (2011), The Raven (2012) and others. In 2009, he played the Greek god Apollo in the 2010 remake Clash of the Titans. Also in 2010, he appeared as Clive in the film ‘Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll’.

In 2013, Evans played the antagonist Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6, and in 2014, he played Dracula in the film Dracula Untold. He was cast as Eric Draven in the reboot of The Crow. In 2021, Evans played Lars Lee in the Hulu miniseries, Nine Perfect Strangers.

He recalled playing macho roles in films including The Hobbit and the Fast & Furious franchise, and gay activist and actor Ian McKellen telling him, “Ooh look at you, you’re going to be a big butch star!”

Evans said of McKellen’s comment: “He was aware of the ground I was treading. I just hoped it would have moved further than it has.”

Evans is presently filming a TV series called ‘Criminal’ in which he plays a strong, straight man, and he was asked whether he knew of any other gay actors who could be cast in the same role. He responded no, and stated, “I thought over a decade ago, you won’t be on your own for long. Of course there are lots of gay actors, but playing the roles I’m playing I don’t think there’s many,” reported Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)

