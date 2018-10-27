Lulia Vantur latest Instagram post: Actor, Romanian model Lulia Vantur was seen wearing a very beautiful light pink saree, the photograph was shared by a photographer on Instagram on Saturday, October 27. The diva is expected to make her first debut in Bollywood with film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala.

Lulia Vantur latest Instagram post: Actor, Romanian model Lulia Vantur was seen wearing a very beautiful light pink saree, the photograph was shared by a photographer on Instagram on Saturday, October 27. The diva is expected to make her first debut in Bollywood with film Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala, which is based on true incidents and centres around a story on a foreigner who gets raped during her visit to India. Speaking to media persons, she said she took this film as it sends a very strong message to the Indian audience.

In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a Lord Krishna disciple who comes to India to learn more about Indian culture. The film will be directed by Prem R. Soni and the 38-year-old actress will play the role of Lord Krishna’s disciple, who in the film comes to India to learn more about Indian culture.

The poster of the film was shared by the diva on her official Instagram page, with a very strong message, which read, “Rise up and speak the unspoken.”

Media reports also said that the diva has taken this project on the advice of his close friend, Bollywood” superstar Salman Khan. Lulia also mentioned that Salman is an important person in her life and hold a very special place in her heart.

