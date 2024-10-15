Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

The actor said this during a panel discussion at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14. "I have to admit, I haven't seen the film since Chadwick died, so I'm having a moment," Nyong'o stated, visibly moved as she recalled their time together.

Lupita Nyong’o Gets Emotional After Remembering Late Chadwick Boseman: Grief Is Just Love With No Place To Put It

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has opened up about her grief over the loss of her ‘Black Panther’ co-star Chadwick Boseman.
Four years after Boseman’s passing, Nyong’o revealed that she has not watched ‘Black Panther’ since his death from colon cancer at the age of 43, according to E! News.

The actor said this during a panel discussion at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14. “I have to admit, I haven’t seen the film since Chadwick died, so I’m having a moment,” Nyong’o stated, visibly moved as she recalled their time together.

“Grief is just love with no place to put it. I don’t run away from the tears of the grief. You just live with it. That experience will never be separate from the love that was formed,” she said.

The actress described her feelings while watching a clip of the film, noting the profound impact it had on her. “I watch this clip and I’m filled with grief,” she continued, adding, “I don’t know whether I’ll ever be done shedding my tears from losing my friend. But I’m like, ‘We get to see him alive.’ And that’s so wonderful.”
Nyong’o’s reflections come shortly after she shared a poignant tribute to Boseman on Instagram, marking the fourth anniversary of his death.

She said, “‘Grief never ends… But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.'” In her heartfelt message, she added, “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, just before filming began for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

His absence greatly influenced the sequel’s tone and narrative direction, as confirmed by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. “Ryan [Coogler] was guiding all of us through that,” Feige stated, noting that Coogler wore a necklace with Boseman’s picture every day during production as a tribute to his legacy.

Angela Bassett, who portrayed Boseman’s onscreen mother, also expressed her deep connection to his memory during filming.

“I just remember just sitting there in silence, just thinking about it,” she shared, adding, “Losing your son, losing your king, and it was just such reverence that we have in general, but of course, even more so without him.”

Danai Gurira, who played T’Challa’s bodyguard Okoye, described the filming process as part of her healing journey. “One of the things that was very, very nourishing to me as we shot this film was keeping his image and his memory so close at all times,” Gurira said, adding, “And knowing how he functioned in a space, how he was a creator and was all about the generosity towards others.”

Through her heartfelt remarks, Nyong’o and her fellow cast members continue to honour Chadwick Boseman’s enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on their lives.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions   

Filed under

celebrity news Chadwick Boseman hollywood Lupita Nyong'o Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To Buffalo Bills

What Is Amari Cooper’s Net Worth? Know His Salary As Cleveland Browns Trade Him To...

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Israel Assures US Over Not Attacking Iranian Nuclear Or Oil Sites

Watch: Children Greet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Summit

Watch: Children Greet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Summit

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

SC Rules On Benchmark Disability And Eligibility For Courses

Entertainment

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Is Marvel Planning For Deadpool and Wolverine Sequel After Massive Success?

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn Teases New Superman Character With Fresh Tease

Who Is Krypto The Superdog And When Did He First Appear In Comics? James Gunn

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet Reactions

On Which OTT Platform Will Joker: Folie à Deux Stream? Check Release Date And Internet

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Shares THIS Big News On Good Morning America About Eras Tour

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It FAKE NEWS

Smriti Irani Is NOT Returning To TV After A Gap Of 15 Years, Calls It

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox