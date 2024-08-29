On the fourth death anniversary of actor Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star from 'Black Panther'. Boseman died in 2020.

Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 in 2020 from colon cancer, had been privately battling the illness for several years.

His condition and treatments were kept out of the public eye, with his final projects filmed during his ongoing medical battles.

In a social media post, Nyong’o shared two photos of Boseman, one of him alone and another featuring the two actors together.

Accompanying the images was a quote that read, “Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

She concluded the post with, “Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever.”

Despite Boseman’s absence from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Nyong’o previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the impact of his memory on the film’s set.

She described the experience as both challenging and therapeutic, reflecting on how Boseman’s presence was felt throughout the production process.

“To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself,” she said, highlighting the project’s significance as a tribute to Boseman’s legacy, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nyong’o also shared a touching tribute following Boseman’s death, expressing difficulty in accepting her friend as a memory rather than a present force.

She described Boseman as possessing a timeless quality, a person whose presence seemed destined and eternal.

“Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time,” Nyong’o wrote.

(With inputs from ANI)