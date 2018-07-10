Choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza has finally released the scary first look poster of the upcoming horror film titled Lupt. The film stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit and Rishabh Chadda.

Lupt is a horror film which is slated to hit the silver screen in September this year

The first look poster of Jaaved Jaaferi-Meenakshi Dixit starrer supernatural thriller Lupt has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The poster, which shows Meenakshi Dixit in a scary and possessed avatar which will make you skip a heartbeat. With deep scars on the forehead and scary eyes, the poster has already given us a hint about how scary the film is going to be. The film is being helmed by Prabhuraj and is being bankrolled by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri.

Lupt is a horror film which is slated to hit the silver screen in September this year and is presented by RD Entertainment. The first look poster of the much-awaited supernatural thriller has taken social media by storm and has been trending on social media site Twitter on number one position. The poster, which features Meenakshi Dixit, has a tagline that reads ‘‘Every family has a story.”

First look poster of supernatural thriller #Lupt… Stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia, Meenakshi Dixit and Rishabh Chadda… Directed by Prabhuraj… Produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri… Presented by RD Entertainment… Sept 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/FREZcwVbd3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

In the poster, Meenakshi Dixit’s scary avatar with open hair will give you a nightmare. Fans are already waiting for more posters and teasers of the film. The horror film also features Vijay Raaz, Karan Aanand, Niki Walia and Rishabh Chadda in key roles.

Meenakshi Dixit has featured in a number of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.

Bollywood actor and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi has earlier shared a still from his Lupt avatar on social media site Twitter in 2017 and said that he will be seen in a never seen before character.

The film is being promoted by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’souza, who is currently riding on the success of his latest film Race 3 which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of this year.

Lupt is one of the most anticipated films of this year as after Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari, Bollywood has not come up with a horror film for a long time now. Lupt will release in the month of September this year.

