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Home > Entertainment News > Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

Lust Stories 3 trailer is out with Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Siddharth and more navigating love, desire, chaos and complicated relationships.

Lust Stories 3 Official Trailer
Lust Stories 3 Official Trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-09-09 18:32 IST

Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Netflix has released the trailer for Lust Stories 3, and the third edition seems to be more messy, hilarious, and emotional than before. This anthology is a collaboration of four directors – Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, who each tell their own story about love, lust, marriage, attraction, and everything that is difficult to express.

The cast comprises Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, and Gurfateh Pirzada.

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What Does The Lust Stories 3 Trailer Show?

The 2 minute 19 seconds long trailer is not about one particular storyline in the movie. The trailer starts from four diverse worlds in which people are having uncomfortable conversations, romance, emotional dilemmas and relationships that seem to be taking some unexpected turns. Aditi Rao Hydari gets our immediate attention through a conversation about women, their desires and feelings that do not work in ‘on/off’ mode.

Meanwhile, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte are seen to be in an odd relationship situation where the trailer suggests conversations about the couple’s exploration of boundaries of marriage and attraction.

Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Bring The Heat

Aditi and Siddharth make for some of the most talked about aspects of the trailer. The part looks fun and intimate at first glance, but just like everything else in Lust Stories, there are hints of trouble brewing on the horizon. The trailer seems to intentionally stay vague about their future path, leaving plenty of questions unanswered regarding their desires and motives.

Konkona Sen Sharma And Radhika Apte Add To The Relationship Chaos

However, the scene from Konkona and Radhika seems to represent a completely different situation involving marital conflict or problems in relationships. While some of the articles that talk about the trailer mention the possibility that the couple might be discussing swing couples, it is clear from the trailer that the couple’s dynamics have not been revealed in full detail yet. However, the very fact that the dynamics have not been explained clearly seems to be the point of the trailer.

Four Directors, Four Different Takes On Desire

What makes Lust Stories 3 so exciting is the collection of directors who make up the roster for the production. Each director will direct a single story and this includes Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj, who all bring their own tone to the film.

According to Netflix, Lust Stories 3 will take you through complex relationships, unexpected decisions and emotional entanglements that have a variety of desires.

When And Where To Watch Lust Stories 3?

Lust Stories 3 will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 18, 2026. The anthology continues the franchise that began with the 2018 Lust Stories, which went on to receive an International Emmy nomination.

If the trailer is anything to go by, Part 3 is less interested in giving audiences simple love stories and more interested in asking what happens when desire, imagination and reality stop moving in the same direction.

ALSO READ: Who Is Amin Jaz? The Rebel Kid’s Rumoured Boyfriend: From ‘Untriggered’ Podcast To Viral Kiss With Apoorva Mukhija

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Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?
Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?
Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?
Lust Stories 3 Trailer Out: Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Apte And Siddharth Lead More Chaos And Heartbreak — What’s Really Going On?

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