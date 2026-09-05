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Home > Entertainment News > Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed

Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed

Lust Stories 3 is set to bring four very different filmmaking voices to one anthology, with Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj exploring love, desire, intimacy and the messier side of modern relationships.

Lust Stories 3 (Photo:X)
Lust Stories 3 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 14:21 IST

The Lust Stories universe is getting another chapter, and this time, Netflix has assembled an especially intriguing mix of filmmakers. Lust Stories 3 brings together Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj for four standalone stories that look at relationships from very different angles. Netflix describes the new anthology as an exploration of love, desire, sex and the complexities of human connection.

The anthology is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2026.

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Who stars in Lust Stories 3?

The cast is almost as interesting as the directors behind the camera. The ensemble includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi.

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According to Variety India, Motwane’s segment features Radhika Apte and Konkona Sen Sharma, while Shakun Batra’s story stars Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan. Kiran Rao’s segment introduces Gurfateh Pirzada and Sana Thampi, while Aditi Rao Hydari leads Vishal Bhardwaj’s story.

What is Lust Stories 3 about?

Unlike a conventional multi-starrer, the anthology uses four separate stories to examine the emotional territory around intimacy. Netflix says the new films will explore lust, love, relationships and repressed desire, with each filmmaker bringing a distinct perspective.

That difference in storytelling is part of the franchise’s appeal. Rather than offering one definitive idea of romance or desire, Lust Stories has always allowed its directors to approach relationships through their own cinematic language.

Why is Lust Stories 3 significant for Netflix?

The new instalment also marks an interesting milestone. Lust Stories 3 becomes Netflix India’s first anthology franchise to reach a third season. Earlier anthology projects from the platform, including Ray, Ajeeb Daastaans, Feels Like Ishq and Ghost Stories, did not receive subsequent seasons.  The original Lust Stories, released in 2018, was directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee and went on to receive an International Emmy nomination. Lust Stories 2 followed in 2023 with segments by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Now, with four filmmakers as stylistically different as Motwane, Rao, Batra and Bhardwaj, the third chapter promises to push the anthology into yet another emotional territory.

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Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed
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Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed

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Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed
Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed
Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed
Lust Stories 3: What Happens When Vishal Bhardwaj, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra And Motwane Tell Stories Of Desire? Star-Studded Cast Revealed

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