Veteran actor Shabana Azmi condemned the culture of Item songs on Monday at Ficci Frames 2018 during a session titled “Against All Odds: Women leaders revisit their journey.” During the session, the actor openly criticised Kareena Kapoor Khan's Item song 'Fevicol Se' and reaffirmed that lyrics like 'main tandoori murgi hu..' lead to sexualisation of children and people who encourage their children to dance on such songs are equally responsible.

Condemning the culture of Item songs in Indian film industry, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi at Ficci Frames 2018 during a session titled “Against All Odds: Women leaders revisit their journey” said that these songs are just used in a film for titillation and nothing else. The veteran actor was quoted saying as, “I have strong views on item numbers because they are not part of the narrative and they’ve been put in a film for the only purpose of titillation and nothing else. When a girl or a leading lady says, ‘It’s alright, I want to celebrate my sensuality’, I have no problem with that, I think that’s wonderful,”

“But under the pretence of ‘celebrating your sensuality’ what you are actually doing is surrendering to the male gaze and objectifying yourselves because the business of cinema is of images.” She further added, “When you see a woman’s fragmented bits of her body—heaving bosom, swinging navel, shaking hip—you are robbing her off whole autonomy.” Reflecting on the lyrics of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s highly popular song ‘Fevicol Se’ from Dabangg 2, Shabana reasserted that these lyrics have a wider social impact and lead to sexualisation of children. “Please be informed, when you say ‘Main tandoori murgi hu, gatka lo mujhe alcohol kay saath’, and a four-year-old girl is dancing on it, you are leading to the sexualisation of children and the parents who are enjoying it. People who are encouraging her are just as responsible,” she said.

Also read: Sridevi passes away: Shabana Azmi cancels Holi party

Drawing a comparison between Zoya Akhtar’s film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dabangg 2, Shabana added, “In Zoya’s film Zindagi Na Milega Dobara, Katrina Kaif comes out of the water in a bikini, the camera doesn’t go close to her. It doesn’t linger on her bosom or the droplets falling. The camera in mid (frame) sees her coming out of the water. She picks up her bathrobe, wears it and you immediately accept that she is an instructor who is coming and doing her job. If the director had decided to go overboard with the shot, it would be objectification. So it’s the intention. There’s a difference between sensuality and objectification.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula slams trolls for abusing Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi

Also Read: Race 3: Salman Khan to take Dubai’s richest kid’s Ferrari out for a run?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App