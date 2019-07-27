Disha Patani turns makeup artist for sister Khushboo: Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani recently gave a makeover to her sister Khushboo and shared her adorable picture on Instagram. Within a couple of hours, the photo got more than 8 lakh likes and thousands of comments. see photo

Disha Patani turns makeup artist for sister Khushboo: Disha Patani is nations heartthrob and no one can deny the fact that the beautiful lass steals people heart in everything she does, recently M.S.Dhoni actress turned a makeup artist!! for her sister Khushboo, who is an army officer and serving the nation.

Recently Disha on her Instagram handle shared an adorable picture of her sister Khushboo and within a couple of hours, the photo got more than 8 lakh likes and thousands of lovable comments by her fans. Disha captioned the picture and wrote, beautiful sister Khushboo Patani. Makeup and hair by a younger sister.

Check the post here:

Once the photo was posted Disha’s fans were drooling over her sister’s simple beauty. Several fans praised and gave many tags to her sister like pretty, cute, beautiful and many more. Whereas Disha’s rumored boyfriend Tiger shroff’s mother, Ayesha wrote, Stunning. By looking on to these post shared by Disha, no doubt Disha justifies this phrase- A sister is both your mirror – and your opposite.

On the professional front, Disha to be seen in the film Malang, Kick 2, Sangamithra and many other big banner movies in her kitty. The actress due to her skilled acting bagged many awards like for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story she won Most Entertaining Actor (Film) Debut – Female, Best Female Debut, Best Acting Debut (Female), Best Female Debut.

Whereas for Baaghi 2 Disha got nominated under the Lux Golden Rose Breakthrough Beauty Of The Year category. No doubt the beautiful lass knows its way and hence proved that to be in glamour industry talent matters the most rather than big names.

