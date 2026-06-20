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Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide

The much-awaited action-thriller movie by Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled “Maa Inti Bangaaram” has made an excellent start at the box office and has earned ₹10.70 crore worldwide on the very first day of its release.

Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- YouTube official trailer
Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- YouTube official trailer

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 10:29 IST

The much-awaited action-thriller movie by Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled “Maa Inti Bangaaram” has made an excellent start at the box office and has earned ₹10.70 crore worldwide on the very first day of its release.

Whereas the local figures have been relatively moderate and regionally focused, it is definitely the hefty amount earned overseas that took the total earnings of the movie beyond the ten-crore mark.

Breaking Down the Day 1 Performance

The project made its opening at 2,658 venues all around India on Friday, June 19. In the initial trade estimates, the movie collected a domestic net business of ₹5.35 crore in India.

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  • Domestic vs. Global: The movie earned a total domestic gross of ₹6.20 crore. The last piece of work for the “double-digit” title was done by the overseas markets, where the movie earned an important gross of ₹4.50 crore on the first day of release itself.

  • Film Language-wise Performance: As expected, the original Telugu version earned most of the domestic success, earning a net of ₹5.15 crore. The Tamil version (Engal Thangam) did a quiet business, earning ₹20 lakh net.

  • Territorial Analysis: In India, as expected the two states of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana earned the maximum share with a gross of ₹4.75 crore. Karnataka earned ₹90 lakh gross, while Tamil Nadu earned ₹38 lakh gross.

The Trajectory: From Morning to Night-Time Peaks

The real story behind Maa Inti Bangaaram’s box office success is actually based on great organic performance throughout the day. The Telugu 2D version started off with a regular 26.15% occupancy in morning shows. But as positive word-of-mouth began to spread about the emotional impact of the storyline, the theater attendance pattern started to change.

The occupancy rate rose up to 36.15% in the afternoon shows, 40.15% in the evenings, and reached an impressive 51.38% in the night shows. In addition, all premium screen formats were locked out. As reported by TOI, the premium Telugu EPIQ version achieved an impressive overall occupancy rate of 96%, even getting 100% occupied in the night slots in major cities such as Hyderabad.

Trade Analyst Perspective: High Stakes and Prestige

It is not just a run-of-the-mill commercial entertainer, but rather a risky venture by Samantha’s Tralala Moving Pictures. Having teamed up again with director Nandini Reddy for the third time after Jabardasth and Oh! Baby, the movie successfully combines high-octane sequences with intense domestic drama.

Some experienced industry insiders have been praising the script by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti for its success in keeping the film away from becoming a clichéd genre affair. The initial estimates show that although it underperformed compared to the explosive ₹15.25 crore opening weekend of Samantha’s romantic drama Kushi, the performance of Maa Inti Bangaaram is structurally better for a single lead action movie.

Thanks to strong supporting performances of Gulshan Devaiah who brings menace to the screen and Santhosh Narayanan’s excellent music, the film can be expected to become not just a weekend blockbuster, but a consistent commercial entertainer in the coming weeks.

The Road Ahead

The film is now heading into its weekend run phase where it can generate huge revenues. The opening run’s ₹10.70 crore worldwide gross forms a very good base for the recovery process. The main objective during the weekends of Saturday and Sunday is to increase its footfall from premium city multiplexes to small B and C grade single screens. Since the night shows are running at full house, the movie is well set to continue its steep rise until it plateaus on weekdays.

ALSO READ: Balan: The Boy Box Office Collections Day 1: Chidambaram Film Opens At Rs 2.11 Crore Gross In India

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide
Tags: Maa Inti BangaaramSamantha

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Starrer Opens With A Bang, Collects Over Rs 10 Crore Worldwide

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