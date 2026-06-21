Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2: Samantha’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 2 Days

The most recent film of Samantha Ruth Prabhu titled Maa Inti Bangaaram, which was released recently, has had a strong start at the theaters with steady growth in terms of revenues on the second day of its release and has witnessed one of the best openings in her career.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, has earned Rs 5.35 crore net on the first day of its release in the domestic market. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu film had a strong opening on the first day and has earned close to Rs 6.20 crore at the domestic box office so far. The film has also earned considerable revenues overseas earning close to Rs 6.60 crore from overseas markets taking its worldwide first-day gross to Rs 12.80 crore.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 2

The film gained momentum on Saturday (first Saturday), with good collection numbers. Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned an estimate of Rs. 7.50 crore net in India on Day 2, representing a rise of more than 40% over Day 1’s earning numbers. The two-day net collection for the film stands at Rs 12.85 crore and its two-day gross collection is approximately Rs 14.90 crore. The film also earned another Rs 4 crore as part of its overseas collection and continues its strong performance in the international market as well. Thus, the total overseas gross collection for the film stands at Rs 10.60 crore.

The film has now accumulated an overall estimate of 25.50 crore in gross collection in just two days. The Telugu version of the film is performing the best. Out of Day 2’s collection, the Telugu version contributed Rs 7.15 crore while the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.35 crore.

According to trade pundits, the movie has a good run left this weekend because of its positive word-of-mouth promotion and the star quotient of Samantha behind it. Maa Inti Bangaaram is a rare combination of family drama and action. Samantha essays the role of Swarna, a lady searching for acceptance in her husband’s conservative family. Her secrets from the past come to haunt her, posing a threat to her usual existence and making her fight against dangerous foes.

Cast And Storyline

This is a unique take on the conventional story line which revolves around the past of an individual but here it takes a twist of family emotions coupled with action scenes. The movie features the acting talents of Samantha, Diganth Manchale, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Chaitanya Krishna.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, is a joint venture of Tralala Moving Pictures and the movie has had a great opening weekend.Maa Inti Bangaaram, with growing revenues and audience reaction, is being eagerly watched for its Sunday performance.

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