Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comeback to films after a gap of three years is indeed paying off for her at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new action family movie, “Maa Inti Bangaaram,” saw a fantastic rise in audience turnout on Sunday, marking the end of yet another terrific opening weekend. The movie, which is directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, has connected well with the family audience, and the movie has received very good mouth publicity, resulting in good collections on Day 3.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned a net profit of approximately ₹10.10 crore on Sunday (day 3) in India. This is due to an amazing 32.0% increase as the net earning on Saturday was ₹7.65 crore. There is a surge in the figures owing to the increase in theater occupancy rate. With a total of 2,965 shows across the country, theater occupancy rate increased to 52.4% on Sunday (from 44.6% on Saturday).

Opening Weekend at a Glance:

Day 3 (Sunday) Net: ₹10.10 crore

Total India Net Collection: ₹23.10 crore

Total India Gross Collection: ₹26.69 crore

Regional Performance: Telugu States Lead the Charge

No surprise that it gained its largest stronghold in areas where people speak Telugu. The film featured Samantha working alongside director Nandini Reddy, who is known for having made blockbuster films before, such as Oh! Baby (2019), and Jabardasth (2013), and fans did not fail to appreciate the collaboration. Telugu Version: Grossed a mammoth ₹9.50 crore net on Day 3 itself, boasting an impressive 60.0% occupancy rate in 2,341 shows.

Tamil Version: Grossed ₹0.60 crore net on Sunday, with a consistent 24.0% occupancy rate in 624 shows.

About ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’

Maa Inti Bangaaram, which is directed by Prakash Jai Kumar, has been made under the banners of Tralala Moving Pictures. In this film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has played the character of Swarna, a young girl who has to face many problems while adjusting into a very orthodox family. Everything starts getting exciting once an evil menace from Swarna’s past rears its head and she is forced to reveal her true self to save her family.

It has been given a UA certificate and its duration is 2 hours 34 minutes. Apart from Samantha, the film has some very good supporting actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, and Gautami. This film has the perfect combination of thriller action and family drama and therefore has the potential to do well on weekdays.

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