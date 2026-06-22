Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman Bollywood Andy Burnha Indian television actresses hyderabad news hindus defence PSU stocks business news mass shooting Ilhan Omar 18K gold rate India Iran news delhi weather India Pakistan wars Cabo Verde first World Cup goal ar rahman
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

No surprise that it gained its largest stronghold in areas where people speak Telugu. The film featured Samantha working alongside director Nandini Reddy, who is known for having made blockbuster films before.

Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- YouTube official trailer
Samantha in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- YouTube official trailer

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 13:14 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comeback to films after a gap of three years is indeed paying off for her at the box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new action family movie, “Maa Inti Bangaaram,” saw a fantastic rise in audience turnout on Sunday, marking the end of yet another terrific opening weekend. The movie, which is directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy, has connected well with the family audience, and the movie has received very good mouth publicity, resulting in good collections on Day 3.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram earned a net profit of approximately ₹10.10 crore on Sunday (day 3) in India. This is due to an amazing 32.0% increase as the net earning on Saturday was ₹7.65 crore. There is a surge in the figures owing to the increase in theater occupancy rate. With a total of 2,965 shows across the country, theater occupancy rate increased to 52.4% on Sunday (from 44.6% on Saturday).

Opening Weekend at a Glance:

Day 3 (Sunday) Net: ₹10.10 crore
Total India Net Collection: ₹23.10 crore
Total India Gross Collection: ₹26.69 crore

You Might Be Interested In

Regional Performance: Telugu States Lead the Charge

No surprise that it gained its largest stronghold in areas where people speak Telugu. The film featured Samantha working alongside director Nandini Reddy, who is known for having made blockbuster films before, such as Oh! Baby (2019), and Jabardasth (2013), and fans did not fail to appreciate the collaboration. Telugu Version: Grossed a mammoth ₹9.50 crore net on Day 3 itself, boasting an impressive 60.0% occupancy rate in 2,341 shows.

Tamil Version: Grossed ₹0.60 crore net on Sunday, with a consistent 24.0% occupancy rate in 624 shows.

About ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’

Maa Inti Bangaaram, which is directed by Prakash Jai Kumar, has been made under the banners of Tralala Moving Pictures. In this film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has played the character of Swarna, a young girl who has to face many problems while adjusting into a very orthodox family. Everything starts getting exciting once an evil menace from Swarna’s past rears its head and she is forced to reveal her true self to save her family.

It has been given a UA certificate and its duration is 2 hours 34 minutes. Apart from Samantha, the film has some very good supporting actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, and Gautami. This film has the perfect combination of thriller action and family drama and therefore has the potential to do well on weekdays.

ALSO READ: Who Is Rohan Thakkar? Anshula Kapoor’s To-Be Husband Works For Dharma Productions- Check His Net Worth, Dating Timeline

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days
Tags: Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office CollectionMaa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3samantha ruth prabhu

RELATED News

Watch: Virat Kohli Grooves To Karan Aujla’s ‘Winning Speech’ At One8 Global Premiere In Delhi

Who is Shafaq Naaz? Actress Reveals Her Husband, Identity and Personal Life

Samay Raina, Mukesh Khanna’s Surprise Collaboration Leaves Internet Divided Months After India’s Got Latent Row

Vijay Birthday Special: The Incredible Journey of Tamil Nadu Jana Nayagan

Mai Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 10: Imtiaz Ali Partition Love Drama Erupts In Second Week, Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 40 Crores

LATEST NEWS

Which Indian States Face the Worst Water Scarcity And Why? Explained

Who Will Replace Keir Starmer As UK Prime Minister?

UP TET City Intimation Slip 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Exam City Details and How to Download City Intimation Slip

TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

Atlas Capital Highlights Growing Gap Between Value Creation and Market Recognition in India’s Capital Markets

Hyderabad NEET Aspirant Hides Phone in Washroom Flush Tank: This is How He was Caught

Asian Relay Championships 2026: India Women Win 4x100m Gold, Srabani Nanda and Tamanna Lead Historic Sprint Triumph | WATCH Video

Why An Indian Man In US Was Forced To Remove Ganesha Idol From His Home

Thalapathy Vijay Birthday Special: From Ghilli To Leo, Watch The Best Films Of The Actor-Politician On His Special Day

Mai Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 10: Imtiaz Ali Partition Love Drama Erupts In Second Week, Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 40 Crores

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Action-Drama Crosses Rs 25 Crore In 3 Days

QUICK LINKS