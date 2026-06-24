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Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its steady run at the box office. Directed by Nandini Reddy, the emotional action drama has crossed the Rs 30-crore mark within five days of release.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5 (Photo: X)
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 13:21 IST

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have another winner on her hands. Her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has maintained a firm grip at the box office despite the usual weekday slowdown, crossing an important milestone within its first week in theatres. The film, directed by Nandini Reddy, has generated positive word-of-mouth among audiences and continues to attract viewers even after the opening weekend. Five days after its release, the film has crossed Rs 30 crore in India, strengthening Samantha’s position as one of Telugu cinema’s most bankable female stars.

Maa Inti Bangaaram Earnings On Day 5

According to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected approximately Rs 3.50 crore on its fifth day at the Indian box office. The film registered an overall occupancy of nearly 29.18 percent across more than 2,700 shows. While collections witnessed the expected weekday decline after a strong opening weekend, the drop remained within healthy limits, suggesting sustained audience interest.

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With Tuesday’s earnings added to its total, the film’s domestic collection now stands at Rs 30.70 crore. For a female-led commercial entertainer released in a competitive market, the figure represents a strong start and places the film among the better-performing Telugu releases of recent months.

Which Films Has Maa Inti Bangaaram Already Surpassed?

One of the notable achievements of Maa Inti Bangaaram is the speed with which it has overtaken the lifetime collections of several recent releases. The film has already moved ahead of:

  • The Girlfriend starring Rashmika Mandanna (Rs 18.82 crore)
  • Nari Nari Naduma Murari featuring Sharwanand (Rs 26.33 crore)

It is now closing in on the lifetime earnings of:

  • Dacoit starring Adivi Sesh
  • Kara starring Dhanush

Industry observers believe the film could comfortably surpass both titles if it maintains momentum through the remainder of the week.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram 

Directed by Nandini Reddy, Maa Inti Bangaaram combines family drama, action and emotional storytelling. The film stars Samantha alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi and Manjusha Mukkavilli. It also marks Samantha and Nandini Reddy’s third collaboration after Jabardasth and the critically acclaimed Oh! Baby.

At its heart, the film explores a familiar commercial-cinema premise: a seemingly ordinary individual hiding a dangerous past. However, what distinguishes the story is its female protagonist and the emotional lens through which the conflict unfolds. The film has earned praise for placing a woman at the centre of a genre traditionally dominated by male heroes, while still delivering the scale and drama expected from a mainstream entertainer.

Can Maa Inti Bangaaram Sustain Its Momentum?

The coming weekend will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term trajectory. Having crossed Rs 30 crore in just five days, Maa Inti Bangaaram has already laid a solid foundation. If positive audience response continues and weekday collections remain stable, the film could emerge as one of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s biggest solo theatrical successes to date.

For now, the numbers suggest that audiences are turning up and Samantha’s latest gamble is paying off.

ALSO READ: Who Is Trisha Krishnan? The South Superstar Linked To CM Vijay Who Has Dominated Indian Cinema For Over Two Decades

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success
Tags: box officeMaa Inti Bangaaramsamantha ruth prabhuTelugu cinema

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 5: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore, Emerges As Her Biggest Solo Success

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