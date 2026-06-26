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Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has wrapped up a stellar first week, pulling in Rs 2.65 crore net on Day 7 to take its domestic total to Rs 35.85 crore. With an exceptional overseas performance adding to the tally, the film’s worldwide gross has reached a massive Rs 59.53 crore in just seven days. Emerging as Samantha's biggest solo hit to date, the action-drama is now comfortably cruising toward the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- IMDb
Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Maa Inti Bangaaram, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-26 13:13 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is definitely establishing herself as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Tollywood. With her highly awaited comeback on the big screen after a hiatus of three years, Samantha is making waves in the box-office through her action-familial drama Maa Inti Bangaaram. Having completed an excellent week at the box-office, the B.V. Nandini Reddy directed film is certainly a big commercial success.

Backed by exceptional word of mouth publicity, along with immense applause from her fans for her daring stunts wearing a saree, the film has easily managed to tide over the weekday dip at the box-office.

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How Much Did Maa Inti Bangaaram Collect On Day 7?

Steady India Net Numbers

The stability of the film became evident right on Day 7, where it made Rs 2.65 crores net in India. Although there was only a modest increase (by 6%) compared to its Wednesday collections (Rs 2.50 crore), the fact is indicative of the massive stability of the film entering its second weekend.

While the Telugu version made Rs 2.50 crore on Day 7, the Tamil version (Engal Thangam) contributed another Rs 15 lakhs. The Telugu version has posted an amazing occupancy of 25.46%, with late night occupancy exceeding 35%.

One-Week Domestic Breakdown

As per the completion of the first 7 days theater cycle, the total gross collection of the movie is worth Rs 35.85 crore. The movie has started off with a great figure of 5.35 crores for its first theater week, which increased up to Rs 10 crores by the weekend and even after starting the working week

How Is The Film Performing Internationally?

The foreign markets have been playing an incredibly important part in making Maa Inti Bangaaram make it to the big leagues. The film brought in Rs 75 lakhs on its own through international markets on Day 7. This takes the film’s foreign gross to a humongous figure of Rs 18.10 crore within one week only.

Thanks to Samantha’s international appeal, this movie has become a very profitable venture for its foreign distributors.

Is It Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Biggest Solo Hit?

Undoubtedly, yes. Having already managed to rack up a gross total of Rs 59.53 crore by the time Day 7 comes around, Maa Inti Bangaaram is teetering on the edge of breaking the barrier of the highly prized Rs 60 crore mark. It has already managed to establish itself as the biggest grosser starring only one lead actor in Samantha’s career, completely smashing all lifetime records of her previous hits like Oh! Baby and Yashoda.

But that’s not all. It has also been able to outperform its immediate competition. Even though it was released one week after Ram Charan’s action blockbuster Peddi, Maa Inti Bangaaram was able to steal away the entire family crowd and screen presence from it.

The Hit Status: Final Box Office Verdict

This movie has been made through Tralala Moving Pictures banner under Samantha’s name along with Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru for an affordable budget of Rs 30 crore. After earning almost double of its total production cost in just seven days in global gross, Maa Inti Bangaaram can be said a certified box office success.

As it moves into its second week with no significant competition in the structure, industry experts are very keen to know whether this action drama will use its momentum to easily cross Rs 100 crore worldwide.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Pregnancy: Did An Astrologer Predict It Months Ago? Here’s The Truth Behind The Claim

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
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Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide
Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Film Gives Stellar Performance, Nears Rs 60 Crore Worldwide

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