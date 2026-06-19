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Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Singlehandedly Shoulders Her Comeback Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Singlehandedly Shoulders Her Comeback Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated movie ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy was released on June 19, 2026. Although the movie has gained quite some hype, it is indeed a good entertainer with an emphasis on the power of women-led films.

Samantha Ruth Prabhi, Image Credits- IMDb
Samantha Ruth Prabhi, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:19 IST

Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated movie ‘Maa Inti Bangaaram’ directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy was released on June 19, 2026. Although the movie has gained quite some hype, it is indeed a good entertainer with an emphasis on the power of women-led films.

A Tale of Two Halves

The first half of the movie is a treat, moving at a fast pace because of an engaging screenplay and comedy. Director Nandini Reddy does exceptionally well with creating realistic family relationships. From the very beginning, the characters are relatable and easy to understand as they manage their family affairs. The interactions of Anasuya with Swarna and Swarna with Kiranmayi are definitely some of the most interesting points of this film.

However, the second half moves in a totally different direction as Swarna’s past is revealed, giving rise to Karuna. There is more action in the second half as well as more emotional aspects. The director relies too much on emotionality to make the viewers interested in the plot, but the latter becomes predictable in some places.

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The Conflict & Performances

But one of the major drawbacks of the film is the past relationship between the antagonist Karuna and the protagonist Swarna. There isn’t much emotional intensity in the storyline that can effectively make their conflict work. It’s just that if only the director had put a little more intensity in their relationship, the film would have improved many folds.

But the performances are undoubtedly the greatest highlights of the film. Samantha proves herself with her star quality and talent. Even the supporting cast is impressive with fantastic performances by Sreemukhi, Manjusha, Gautami, and Diganth. Karuna is played brilliantly by Gulshan Devaiah.

Technical Brilliance

The level of production is excellent. The music director Santhosh Narayanan is able to get the spirit of the movie well by incorporating different musical instruments like drums, guitars and the Veena in order to reflect the feelings that happen in the movie. Moreover, the cinematography by Om Prakash is beautiful, especially in the areas of the family house.

Final Verdict

The story of Maa Inti Bangaaram revolves around the love of a woman for her family as well as her strength in the face of danger to her loved ones. Although the film may be described as not something revolutionary, it is indeed a very enjoyable watch that serves as a big leap in women-oriented cinema. As Swarna rightly says in the movie, “Let’s come on” and the film sure does that!

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Named Accused 11, Summoned by Nampally Court: Entire Controversy Explained

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Singlehandedly Shoulders Her Comeback Film
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Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Singlehandedly Shoulders Her Comeback Film
Maa Inti Bangaaram Movie Review: Samantha Ruth Singlehandedly Shoulders Her Comeback Film
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