LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

Following its historic theatrical run where it became the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film of all time, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action-drama "Maa Inti Bangaaram" is headed to OTT. Directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and produced under Tralala Moving Pictures, the blockbuster will stream on JioHotstar starting July 17, 2026. The digital premiere will feature the original Telugu cut.

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release (Photo: X)
Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 16:03 IST

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release:  Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s highly anticipated box office success Maa Inti Bangaaram, has finally released its official digital release date. Following an unprecedented theatrical success where it broke records and became the first movie starring a single female actor in Telugu that grossed above the prestigious Rs. 100 Crore Club, the action comedy is all set for a small screen release.

This digital release will mark a huge victory for the streaming fans who have been anxiously awaiting for this film and Samantha’s comeback to grace the screens from the comfort of their homes.

You Might Be Interested In

When and where will Maa Inti Bangaaram stream online?

“Ma Inti Bangaaram” is all set to be released for digital streaming on JioHotstar from July 17, 2026. The digital release will occur right after four weeks of its theatrical release in the month of June 19 since Tollywood follows the tradition of the four-week window for releasing films theatrically. The platform for streaming has made it clear that for the initial digital release, the Telugu version of the film will be accessible to the viewers.

The Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada dubbed versions have not been announced officially yet.

What is the plot and cast of the blockbuster movie?

Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy and written by Raj Nidimoru, one of the well-known filmmakers of India, the movie stars Samantha in a dynamic role where commercial action blends perfectly with brilliant comic timing.

Samantha features as Swarna, who appears to be an innocent girl looking to settle into a peaceful life with her husband but the fact is that her peaceful existence is a façade for her violent past where she works as a professional assassin. When her arch enemy finds her out and puts her new family in danger, she has no option but to go back to her ways of using lethal tactics for survival despite trying hard to hide it from her naïve family members.

The movie also has many other great actors playing important roles alongside Samantha like Gulshan Devaiah as the main villain, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, and Anand. Background score and songs have been scored by the extremely talented composer Santhosh Narayanan.

How did Maa Inti Bangaaram perform at the box office?

The digital release is just the culmination of one spectacular theatrical performance. On a carefully budgeted production by Samantha’s own production house, Tra-la-la Moving Pictures, the film was able to rake in profits which went beyond 300 percent of the production cost, making it a highly successful commercial blockbuster.

Defying all the odds from the massive cynicism in the industry about the commercial potential of female-led solo action films, the movie has set another global benchmark after which Samantha expressed her feelings in a message on Instagram about how a B-center exhibitor of the film had once outright dismissed the film and wondered why anyone would watch a heroine film?

With the domestic net collection tally going past ₹59.97 crore and overseas gross collection ensuring that the worldwide total crossed ₹100 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram has definitely changed the rules of commercial Tollywood cinema.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film
Tags: OTT releases

RELATED News

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

After Seven Years Govinda Announces Big-Screen Comeback With Roopa, Introduces Rani Swarnkar

‘Don’t Talk Nonsense With Me’: Zareen Khan’s Fiery Takedown Of Paparazzi Goes Viral

Who Is Kusha Kapila? Actor-Influencer Behind Rs 200 Crore Brand Who Successfully Transitioned From Content Creator to Entrepreneur

LATEST NEWS

Supreme Court Upholds Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bail in Fodder Scam Case, Directs HC to Decide Appeal in 6 Months

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Will Ayushman Bharat Health Cover Increase To Rs 10 Lakh? Here’s What The Proposal Means

The Akshansh Yadav Effect: The Youngest CEO Redefining Digital Media in India

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

Nitin Gadkari Says E20 Petrol Can Change India’s Future. Here’s Why He Thinks So

Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey of Learning, Purpose, and Growth

ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma’s Future Under Scanner as BCCI to Assess Former India Captain After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor

Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film
Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film
Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film
Maa Inti Bangaaram OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Record-Breaking Film

QUICK LINKS