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Home > Entertainment News > Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fierce performance in Maa Inti Bangaaram has earned widespread praise, but director Nandini Reddy has now revealed that the actor filmed one of the movie's biggest songs while in the early stages of pregnancy and battling morning sickness.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Maa Inti Bangaaram While Pregnant? (Photo: X)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Maa Inti Bangaaram While Pregnant? (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 12:05 IST

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Fans have applauded Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her action-packed performance in Maa Inti Bangaaram, but few knew what was happening behind the scenes. Director Nandini Reddy has now shared that Samantha continued filming despite suffering from morning sickness during the early months of her pregnancy. The revelation has offered fans a new perspective on one of the film’s most energetic sequences and highlighted the actor’s commitment to completing the project.

The film has emerged as one of Samantha’s biggest solo box office successes, making the behind-the-scenes story even more remarkable.

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Which Scene Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shoot While Pregnant?

Speaking to iDream Media, Nandini Reddy revealed that she learnt about Samantha’s pregnancy during the filming of Thassadiya, the lively wedding song from Maa Inti Bangaaram. Initially, the crew believed Samantha had developed a fever after she complained of feeling unwell during the morning shoot. “I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting Thassadiya. They first told me she wasn’t feeling well, and we assumed it was a fever,” Nandini recalled.

It was only the following day that Samantha privately shared the real reason. According to the filmmaker, the actor told her she was pregnant and experiencing morning sickness during the early stages of pregnancy. From that point onward, the team adjusted the remaining schedule to ensure Samantha was comfortable throughout the shoot. Fortunately, Nandini revealed, the physically demanding action scenes had already been completed before the pregnancy became known.

Why Is This Revelation Winning Fans’ Appreciation?

The news has struck a chord with fans because Thassadiya demands high energy throughout, with Samantha dancing extensively while wearing traditional attire. The song, composed by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Rehman, features vocals by Chinmayi Sripaada and Punya Selva, while the choreography was designed by Pony Verma.

Watching the sequence now, many viewers may not realise the actor was quietly dealing with morning sickness while delivering a performance that appears effortless on screen. The revelation has only added to the admiration surrounding Samantha’s professionalism and dedication.

When Did Samantha Confirm Her Pregnancy?

Speculation around Samantha’s pregnancy had intensified after she was spotted with a visible baby bump following the film’s release. The actor later confirmed that she and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together. During a press interaction, Samantha announced that she would be taking a short maternity break after promoting Maa Inti Bangaaram before returning to work.

The announcement marked what she described as a “triple celebration”—her marriage to Raj Nidimoru, the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram, and the couple’s first pregnancy. The duo officially announced their relationship in late 2025 after a private ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. They have previously collaborated on projects including The Family Man 2, Citadel: Honey Bunny, Subham, and Maa Inti Bangaaram.

With the film continuing its strong theatrical run, Nandini Reddy’s revelation has added another heartfelt chapter to Samantha’s journey—one that audiences never saw unfolding behind the camera.

ALSO READ: Veteran Filmmaker K. Bhagyaraj Dies At 73; Cause Of Death Revealed

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Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals
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Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals
Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals
Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals
Maa Inti Bangaaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shot Viral Song While Pregnant? Director Nandini Reddy Reveals

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