Maahi Vij recently shared her throwback workout picture with husband Jay Bhanushali and expressed her desire of getting back in shape. Take a look at the throwback photos—

Maahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali are among the most adorable duos of the industry. From supporting each other in every thick and thin, teasing, taking stands to enjoying their parenting time with their newborn, no doubt Maahi and Jay are a perfect couple. Recently, Maahi Vij, who is fond of her daughter and is seen sharing her stuff on her Instagram profile most of the time, shared a throwback workout picture.

Through, the post, Maahi also expressed her desire of getting back in shape as in the picture Maahi appears slimmer and fitter and is posing with Jay Bhanushali from her workout sessions. Currently, the duo is busy taking care of their new-born daughter Tara. Moreover, Maahi once revealed that she loves spending time with her daughter. From washing her bottles, clothes, playing with her to setting her room, she is currently enjoying her best phase and is very happy.

Moreover, Maahi was also making headlines some days back for getting trolled due to her post-pregnancy weight. But Maahi, despite being vocal about her opinions, answered to all her haters wisely on social media.

Talking about the couple, Maahi Vij and Jay Bhanushali tied the knots in 2010. Both of them welcomed their first child after nine years of their marriage. Earlier to Tara, Maahi and Jay are already parents of their adopted kids Rajveer and Khushi. Further, they have also worked together in many shows and were last seen in Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

