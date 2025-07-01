Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Maalik Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Unveils A Fierce New Side With Gangster Drama Also Starring Manushi Chhillar

Maalik Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Unveils A Fierce New Side With Gangster Drama Also Starring Manushi Chhillar

In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao takes on a bold new avatar as a ruthless gangster, exuding menace and fear. Sporting a rugged appearance and executing gripping action sequences, he dominates the screen with a powerful, gritty, and unforgettable performance.

Rajkummar Rao in Maalik trailer with his most intense and menacing role yet.
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 19:04:05 IST

Tips Films and Northern Lights Films have dropped the much-awaited trailer of Maalik,  a gritty action-packed entertainer that sees Rajkummar Rao in his most intense and menacing role yet.

In Maalik, Rajkummar Rao appears in a never-seen-before avatar as a cold-blooded gangster, brimming with menace and terror. With his rugged look and high-octane action moves, Rajkummar  commands every frame  delivering a performance that’s raw, intense, and unforgettable.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik Movie Teaser Revealed

Also starring Manushi Chhillar in a lead role, along with Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal parts, Maalik is set against the gritty backdrop of 1980s Allahabad. It’s a hard-hitting tale of ambition, power, and survival, that explores the price of rising in a world ruled by guns, greed, and loyalty. 

Talking about his character, Rajkummar Rao says, “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging and that’s what made it so exciting. I can’t wait for the audience to experience the gritty, gripping world we’ve created.” 

Manushi Chhillar talks about her new release Maalik

Manushi Chhillar also shared, “Maalik is really special to me. It’s my first collaboration with such a talented team, Rajkummar and director Pulkit and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before, and the film allowed me to step into a world that’s gritty, raw and intense. It’s been such a thrilling journey, and I truly hope the audience connects with it.”

Pulkit, who marks his first theatrical release with Maalik says, “I am proud to share the trailer for my first theatrical film, Maalik. This project has been a remarkable journey, and the story promises to take audiences on a compelling and emotional ride. We have poured our hearts into its making, and I sincerely hope viewers find it as meaningful and engaging as we intended. I look forward to its release with great anticipation.”

Directed by Pulkit, Maalik marks his first theatrical release. Known for his hard-hitting thrillers and emotionally charged dramas, the film is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.
The film will hit theatres on 11th July.

