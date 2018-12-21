Maari 2 movie review: The movie is full of twists and turns as there is a rival gangster who cuts Velu a deal in the drug business, as Velu is a drug addict he couldn't resist even after Maari told him not to. In the first half, the movie was going very well until the second half came. In the second half, we get situations taking place eight years back where the don become nice. And that's exactly the problem as the fans loved Maari for his playfulness not because he is a caring husband. Sadly the movie is not getting a good response from the film critics but audience reviews say otherwise.

Maari 2 movie review: Here is what the fans and critics feel about Dhanush-starrer

Maari 2 movie review: The much loved Dhanush is back with another blockbuster film Maari 2 after his October release Vada Chennai. In the movie Maari 2, he will play the role of the Naughtiest don and will be entertaining the fans like never before. The movie opens to two friends Velu (Krishna), son of a late don and Maari who have been close friends since childhood. The movie is full of twists and turns as there is a rival gangster who cuts Velu a deal in the drug business, as Velu is a drug addict he couldn’t resist even after Maari told him not to. In the first half, the movie was going very well until the second half came. In the second half, we get situations taking place eight years back where the don become nice. And that’s exactly the problem as the fans loved Maari for his playfulness not because he is a caring husband. Sadly the movie is not getting a good response from the film critics but audience reviews say otherwise.

Barring Dhanush, the film also features Araathu Anandhi aka Sai Pallavi and the budding next-gen actor Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino will be seen essaying the role of the villain in this film. Take a look at the audience reactiuons here:

#Maari2 First show at vetri Chrompet chennai, ithuvey ipdina appo #Viswsam First show nenachipathaley🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/2edqmZssUJ — Shan™ AK viswasi (@shanswag21) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 @dhanushkraja as usual nailed it …@directormbalaji did it again in style

An entertaining mass masala movie with right mix of comedy sentiment and action

Watch it on theaters near by pic.twitter.com/DRViY6FqAo — santhanakrishnan M (@76santhanakrish) December 21, 2018

@dhanushkraja BORN TO PLAY GANGSTER ROLE 😍😍 That Verithanam, Nakkal, Charisma,Sharp dialogue 👌👌 #Maari2 is THARA LOCAL.. #TovinoThomas MAN ON FIRE.. Sanikelamai and Adithangi as usual ROFL… PUKKA PAISA VASOOL.. SETS THE FESTIVAL MOOD.. — VIJAY FAN CLUB SALEM (@vijayfans_slm) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 review – Formulaic mass action entertainer Though the predictable story line, loud packaging and hurried climax are some of the flaws, it may work for its target audiences. READ REVIEW: https://t.co/Y4cWMTwaCm pic.twitter.com/kNnmj4N59T — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 1st Half: A fun movie so far.. @dhanushkraja rocks as Maari..@Sai_Pallavi92 stands out.. #RowdyBaby song visuals and dance r great.. Looking forward to 2nd half.. — thalapathy prince❤❤❤❤ (@1997_9444165604) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 best commercial film ever made…that screenplay am never this this will happen to #Maari2 @dhanushkraja really semma Maas…So many laugh and mass and sentiment moments.. @directormbalaji really a winner… Thalaivaaaaaaaaa 😍😍💪 pic.twitter.com/XKDgftNLcs — jigar (@prakashpraka001) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 First Half !

A Naughtiest Don Is Back With A Double Power Maari's Trademark Local Kuththu Execution In #MaariGethu Song Was Fab #Yuvan's Music Make U To Forgot The Prequel's Music When #Dhanush's Bodylanguage Changes To A Legendary Actors Were Working Good Too !#CTReview pic.twitter.com/QYamxrc38v — Cine Time (@CineTimee) December 21, 2018

#Maari2 First Half !

Talented #Saipallavi Gave Both Dance And Acting Equally #OmPrakash Framing Sense And Lightnings Were The Most Attractive Part #Krishna Also Scoring His Screenspace. You Can Witness Too Much Of Goosebumps Moments In #Maari2 !

Full Review Soon !#CTReview ! pic.twitter.com/2bv4ShOS4T — Cine Time (@CineTimee) December 21, 2018

