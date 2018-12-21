Maari 2 movie review: The much loved Dhanush is back with another blockbuster film Maari 2 after his October release Vada Chennai. In the movie Maari 2, he will play the role of the Naughtiest don and will be entertaining the fans like never before. The movie opens to two friends Velu (Krishna), son of a late don and Maari who have been close friends since childhood. The movie is full of twists and turns as there is a rival gangster who cuts Velu a deal in the drug business, as Velu is a drug addict he couldn’t resist even after Maari told him not to. In the first half, the movie was going very well until the second half came. In the second half, we get situations taking place eight years back where the don become nice. And that’s exactly the problem as the fans loved Maari for his playfulness not because he is a caring husband. Sadly the movie is not getting a good response from the film critics but audience reviews say otherwise.
Barring Dhanush, the film also features Araathu Anandhi aka Sai Pallavi and the budding next-gen actor Varu Sarathkumar in the lead. The Mollywood actor Tovino will be seen essaying the role of the villain in this film. Take a look at the audience reactiuons here:
