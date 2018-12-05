Director Balaji Mohan had dropped the trailer of Maari 2 on the internet and netizens cannot seem to keep calm. Netizens are going gaga over Dhanush's typical rowdy goon look and demeanour who is reprising his role in the sequel. It promises to be an off the rack mass masala entertainer right from the trailer's beginning.

According to what we could gather from the trailer, Maari had been lying low living a different life for eight years. Neither the administration nor his rival goons are able to trace Maari until he decides to resurface again. But when Maari enters the frame he simply owns it and it is evident that Maari has not shed any his swag in the eight years that have gone by.

The female lead this time will be played by Sai Pallavi instead of Kajal Aggarwal and seems a far cry from Sridevi (played by Kajal). Whether Sai will be able to nail this character of a free-spirited auto driver who is after the hero, we shall only know when the movie releases.

Tovino Thomas, the dangerous antagonist, going by the name of Death was on a lookout for Maari. So when Maari resurfaces as the lower middle-class don with his famous glares, a printed shirt and a veshti, Death immediately sets his target upon him. Robo Shankar and Kalloori Vinoth are still doing what they did eight years ago that is playing Maari’s sidekicks whose only job is to flame Maari’s ego.

The movie promises to have many whistle worthy dialogues and moments, for instance when Death tries to scare Maari, the latter replies back saying ‘if you are bad, I am your dad’.

Unlike the chartbuster songs of Maari which had Anirudh Ravichander written all over it, Maari 2’s music will be synthesised by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Expect a fun filled action comedy with lots of gyrating dance moves, an array of punchlines for the audience for hooting and quite a few slow motion shots.

The movie has been shot in both Telugu and Tamil and will simultaneously release in both the languages.

Maari 2 is set to hit the screens on 21 December 2018.

