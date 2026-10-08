Mad Sandhu Murder: 5 Days After The Killing, Shooter Arrested In Ahmedabad; What Police Found And Who Else Is In Custody

Mad Sandhu Murder: Five days after social media influencer and makeup artist Madhusudan Singh, popularly known as Mad Sandhu, was shot dead in Amritsar, police have made a major breakthrough in the case. The Commissionerate Police, Amritsar, in a joint operation with Gujarat Police, said six accused have been traced in connection with the October 3 killing, with Parminder Singh alias Kaka identified as the alleged main shooter.

A police team from Amritsar has travelled to Gujarat for his formal arrest and is expected to bring him back to Amritsar after completing the necessary legal formalities.

What Happened To Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu was shot dead on October 3 on Loharka Road in Amritsar. According to police, two men riding a motorcycle opened fire during the attack. The case was registered at Cantonment Police Station, Amritsar, as FIR No. 186 under Sections 103 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The investigation began after a complaint from Sandhu’s father, Bhupinder Singh.

How Did Police Trace The Alleged Shooter?

According to the Amritsar Police, investigators used technical surveillance, human intelligence and other intelligence-based inputs while tracking those allegedly involved in the murder. The trail eventually led investigators to Gujarat.

Parminder Singh alias Kaka, a resident of Lohian Khas in Jalandhar Rural, has been identified as the alleged main shooter. Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials have also said that Parminder allegedly fired at Sandhu and arranged the motorcycle used in the attack. Police are now questioning and investigating his alleged role in the killing and his links with other accused.

Who Are The Six Accused Traced By Police?

The police have identified six people in connection with the case:

Parminder Singh alias Kaka — Lohian Khas, Jalandhar Rural; alleged main shooter

Amandeep Singh — Tashpur, Kapurthala

Parmveer Singh — Lohian Khas, Jalandhar Rural

Baljinder Singh alias Lalli — Dalawar Pur village, Tarn Taran

Balraj Singh alias Bunty — Khalchiya, Amritsar Rural

Vikas Singh — Khalchiya, Amritsar Rural

At this stage, the police statement describes all six as having been traced in connection with the case. Parminder is the accused being formally arrested in Gujarat, while the investigation continues to establish the individual role of each person.

Was The Mad Sandhu Murder Linked To A Gang?

Police have said the investigation has pointed towards an alleged connection with the Jagga Gang of Tarn Taran. According to the police, the killing was allegedly carried out at the behest of the gang. Investigators are now working to establish the exact role and involvement of everyone allegedly linked to the crime.

Separate reports have also linked the alleged shooter Parminder Kaka to the network of gangster Goldy Dhillon. Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials said he was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang. These remain investigation-stage claims, and further questioning is expected to establish the exact chain behind the killing.

What Happens Next In The Mad Sandhu Murder Case?

Parminder is expected to be brought to Amritsar after the necessary legal process in Gujarat is completed. Police will question him about the shooting; the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack and the identities and roles of the other people allegedly involved.

The investigation will also focus on the alleged Jagga Gang connection and whether other individuals played a role in planning or facilitating the killing. For now, the five-day-old murder case has moved from identifying the attackers to tracing the alleged network behind the attack. Further investigation is underway.

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