Bhavika Sharma the actor who portrays the character of Santosh Sharma in the SAB TV comedy-drama Madam Sir recently gave an interview while she was shooting for her serial in Lucknow where she opened up about the pressure that TRP of a show adds on an actor and her love for Tik Tok.

The actor said she loved watching Tik Tok videos and it was her friends that got her into making them and now she is in love with it, making Tik Tok videos almost daily.

She added that Tik Tok is a great source of entertainment and now she wants all of her friends to join the app, and make Tik Tok videos with her.

Bhavika Sharma has over a million followers on Tik Tok, and her videos are watched by millions of people online with over 11 million views on Tik Tok alone.

Bhavika during the same interview expressed her views on what are the important aspects of a show in current day and age she said, what matters in a serial is not just the reception of it by the audience, but also what kind of messaging a show has.

Bhavika’s current project Madam Sir has female actors Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor and Sonali Naik in the lead alongside herself and the show is centered around their character who play cops, making a great case for women empowerment in its treatment of female characters in the show

The actor also expressed her views on the role that TRP plays in a serial saying that it adds a great deal of pressure on the actors, the actor was last seen in Parvarish season 2 which was marred by the TRP race as it failed to reach the heights of its first season.

