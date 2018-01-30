Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, was recently honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. Varun Dhawan's wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Tuesday, making the 30-year-old actor the youngest Bollywood celebrity at Madame Tussauds.

Varun Dhawan, who attended the unveiling of his wax statue in Hong Kong with his parents David and Karuna Dhawan, tweeted pictures

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Alia Bhatt and later in Judwaa 2, which was a remake of Salman Khan’s 1997 film, has become the youngest name from Bollywood to have a wax figure at Hong Kong’s Madame Tussauds. Varun Dhawan’s wax statue was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong on Tuesday, which makes the 30-year-old actor the youngest Bollywood celebrity at Madame Tussauds. It was indeed a very proud moment for the actor.

Varun Dhawan, who attended the unveiling of his wax statue in Hong Kong with his parents David and Karuna Dhawan, tweeted pictures and said: “All the magic all the love all the way from Hong Kong.” In another tweet, Varun Dhawan said that the jacket worn by his wax statue is the one he wore in Remo D’Souza’s film. “The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in ABCD 2. It’s the original jacket Remo D’Souza and now this piece of my movie is here forever,” Varun tweeted.

The jacket is the same jacket I have worn in #abcd2 it’s the original jacket @remodsouza and now this piece of my movie is here forever. pic.twitter.com/n6hzQyE0yn — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

All the magic all the love all the way from HONK KONG pic.twitter.com/CIgcHXq7t8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

This year, Varun Dhawan will be seen in October and later in Sui Dhaga. October is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars Banita Sandhu. The film is expected to hit the screens in April. In Yash Raj Films-backed Sui Dhaaga, Varun’s co-star is actress Anushka Sharma. Varun Dhawan debuted in Bollywood in 2012’s Student Of The Year, which was directed by Karan Johar. He then featured in a number of films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, Main Tera Hero and Dilwale.