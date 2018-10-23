Known for her stunning bold avatars, Mandana Karimi wins a million hearts with her Instagram posts. The fiery hot bikini video that she posted on her official Instagram account created a lot of buzz on internet and put her on limelight. The glamorous looks of the diva is enough to sweep you off your feet. Here's the latest funky post.

She is the best example of strength and perseverance

Known for her stunning bold avatars, Mandana Karimi wins a million hearts with her Instagram posts. The fiery hot bikini video that she posted on her official Instagram account created a lot of buzz on internet and put her on limelight. The glamorous looks of the diva is enough to sweep you off your feet. In the latest photo, Mandana can be seen sporting an orange sweatshirt by Rheason. She has taken up the 80s casual look and is carrying it adorably. The T-shirt carries an interesting title imprinted on it, Himmatwali which is complementing her personality.

Mandana has struck an adorable pose flaunting her muscle power to match the title of Himmatwali. Not only this, she accessorised her look with a quirky pair of goggles that were in fashion back in the ear of 80s. Standing in front of the Gateway of India, Mandana is looking an absolute bliss.

Recently, the actor also uploaded some bold and sizzling bikini photos of her that left her fans breathless. Have a look:

Mandana Karmini can be seen posting intense workout videos every now and then on Instagram and melting a tons of hearts. After the noticeable transformation of her, she lost oodles of weight and is being loved a lot by her fans. The model-turned-actor also popped on headlines when she filed a case against her husband Gaurav Gupta for domestic abuse.

Undoubtedly, Mandana looks sizzling in all of her Instagram photos. Shot to fame by her appearance in Bigg Boss season 9, the lady managed to garner a lot of fan-following through her social media streak. Enjoying a fan-base of over 549K on Instagram, she never misses a chance to impress her fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More