Made In China: Bollywood actor Boman Irani, who recently made a small cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, has joined Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy's film Made In China. The actor will essay the role of a doctor in the film. Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy-starrer Made In China is expected to go on floors in September.

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy’s next venture Made In China is raising the excitement bar even before the film hits the screens. On August 3, the makers of the film announced that veteran actor Boman Irani has joined the star-cast of the film and will be essaying the role of a doctor. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Boman Irani opened up about the film and explained why he was hesitant to do the film earlier. Speaking about the same, Boman said that he almost did not do the film due to his slip disc for which he was advised to take rest for a few days.

He continued that one day, Made In China producer Dinesh Vijan introduced him to a bunch of young boys and said he is confident Boman would work it out with them. He discussed his role, the subject and the treatment in detail with the director of the film and a single session extended up to to 4-5 follow up meetings, after which he agreed to do the film.

#NewsAlert: Boman Irani joins the cast of quirky comedy #MadeInChina… Will play a doctor in the film… Stars Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy… Directed by Mikhil Musale… Produced by Dinesh Vijan. pic.twitter.com/5qvmRW0lXz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2018

The actor was also all praises for Rajkummar Rao and added that he has followed his work for a long time and he is really excited to work with him as one’s performance improves if their co-star is superb.

In the film, Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of struggling Gujarati businessman while Mouni will be essaying the role of his gorgeous wife in the comedy film. The film is expected to hit the floors in September 2018 in Mumbai followed by Gujarat and finally in China.

