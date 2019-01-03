Made In China first look: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is all set to hit the big screen with his upcoming release Made In China. Scheduled to hit the screens on August 30, the film also stars Mouni Roy. To build excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released a new still from the film that unveils Rajkummar's look from the film.

Made In China first look: Known for his versatility and outstanding performances, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has emerged as one of the most bankable actors in recent times. After garnering a positive response from the audience as well as critics for his performances in films like Stree and Omerta in 2018, the actor will be back on the big screen in the new year with his latest release Made In China.

To raise the excitement for the film, the makers of the film have released a new still from the film revealing Rajkummar Rao’s look from the film. In the still, the actor can be seen dressed in a semi-formal attire walking in the streets of China. Looking at the still, we can state that the film is going to feature the actor in a completely different avatar from his earlier releases.

Speaking about the film, Film producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier revealed to an entertainment portal that Made In China revolves around a struggling but ambitious businessman. Co-starring Mouni Roy, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2019, but has now been postponed to August 30, 2019, a day before Rajkummar Rao’s birthday.

We cannot wait to witness whether the film will be able to work wonders like Raj’s earlier releases or not.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More