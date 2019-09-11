Made In China: The first motion poster of Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani's movie Made In China has released and we cannot wait to see Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani in one frame! Here's why.

Made In China: The much-awaited motion-poster of upcoming Bollywood movie Made In China starring Rajkummar Rao, Boman Irani and Mouni Roy has released today and the film tells the story of a Gujrati businessman who goes to China for new business prospects and how a chaotic situation erupts when he reaches China.

The motion poster, storyline and star cast is quite impressive but what makes this movie one of the most awaited films of the year is that we cannot wait to see what magic Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani will create on-screen given that they both are such talented and brilliant actors.

It will be for the first time that Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani will be starring in a movie together and we are sure that this time it will be a double treat for the audience as two such great actors will be coming together in one comedy movie.

With Boman Irani’s epic comic timing and Rajkummar Rao’s unique quotient, we cannot wait to see what happens when they get together in this comedy-drama which is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

The film also stars Mouni Roy as the female lead and has been helmed by Mikhil Musale. Made in China has been backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and also stars Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles.

Made In China is slated to hit the silver screens on October 25 this year and will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.

It will be a tough competition at the box office but it will be interesting to see the crazy ride starring Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani. Apart from Made In China, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Hardik Mehta’s directorial venture Roohi Afza co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

