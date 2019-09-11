Made in China motion poster: Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are gearing up for their upcoming film Made in China. Directed by Mikhil Musale, it is a comedy-drama film which will hit the theatres in Diwali 2019. Take a look at the recently released motion poster–

Made in China motion poster: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is counted amongst the most versatile stars, who loves to cross his comfort zone and deliver something extraordinary to the fans. The award-winning actor leaves no chance of proving himself with his comic timing, expressions and versatility. Currently, the actor is gearing up for his next–Made in China.

Recently, the makers released the first motion poster of the film featuring the entire cast- Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao in lead roles. With a desi Gujarati tone in the background, the poster also showcases a tagline which reads–India Ka Jugaad. With the motion poster, the makers also announced that the trailer of the film will be released in the next week.

The comedy-drama will be directed by Mikhil Musale, who is known for his award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju. Talking about the film, Made in China features the struggles of a Gujarati man Raghu played by Rajkummar Rao, aims to become a successful entrepreneur and later wishes to grow his business by taking it to China.

Watch the motion poster here–

Earlier the film was supposed to release on August 15 but due to some internal reasons, the makers shifted the date to Diwali 2019. Made in China will also face a clash with biographical film–Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu at the box office. The film is based on the lives of Haryana’s top shooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar and is among the highly anticipated films of the year. Together it will be interesting to see whether the audience prefers a comedy-drama or a biographical film.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will also feature in Turram Khan which is a social comedy film featuring Nushrat Bharucha and Mohammas Zeeshan Ayyub. The film will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020. Moreover, Rajkummar Rao will next appear in Hardik Mehta’s film Roohi Afza with Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi. Roohi Afza will serve as the second horror-comedy for Rajkummar as he first appeared in Stree with Shraddha Kapoor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App