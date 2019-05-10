Made in China: Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao are currently gearing up to recreate Gujarati song Odhani Odhu for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. Though the shoot of the film is completed, the producer of the film Dinesh Vijan revealed that he wanted to add something interesting to the film to attract the audience so he decided to shoot for this song.

Made in China: Bollywood actors Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao are all set to create a buzz with their upcoming film Made in China, which will mark their first collaboration. Reports suggest that both the hardworking actors will recreate the Gujarati song Odhani Odhu for their film which will bring the traditional essence in their film. Made in China is a comedy film where Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao will play lead roles. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale, who is known for his National Award winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju. Further, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films.

Talking about the recreated song, it will be choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and the shoot of the song will take place for around three days in the following week at a studio in Powai in Mumbai. Though the shoot of the film is completed, the producer of the film wanted to incorporate something interesting which is captivating enough for the audience. The leading pair will play the role of couple Raghu and Rukmini.

The singer of the song is not yet finalised and reports suggest that the actors will be shooting for the song on a raw version. Rajkummar Rao is among the most talented actors of the industry who misses no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films.

Rajkummar Rao will next appear opposite Kangana Ranaut in the film Mental Hai Kya which is directed by filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi. Prakash is best known for his films like Anaganaga O Dheeruduand and Bommalata. Further, the film will be produced under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and will also feature Amyra Dastur in lead roles. The film will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

Rajkummar Rao will also appear with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time in the film Rooh Afza. It is a horror comedy film which will go on floors soon.

