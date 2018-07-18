Made in China: After bagging a role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra and John Abraham-starrer RAW- Romeo Akbar Walter, Mouni Roy has bagged Mikhil Musale's film Made In China, in which she will seen opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is expected to hit the floors in September 2018.

After ruling the small screen with her spectacular acting and gorgeous looks, Telly actor Mouni Roy is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold, which is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15. Even before making her big Bollywood debut, Mouni Roy had already bagged 3 films- namely Gold, Brahmastra and Raw: Romeo Akbar Walter, and the list doesn’t seem to stop any time soon. On Wednesday, July 18, Mouni Roy revealed that she will be seen in Mikhil Musale’s film Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Along with this, Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his official Twitter handle. Helmed by Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Made In China is expected to hit the floors in September 2018. The shooting of the film will proceed from Mumbai, Gujarat to China.

#NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao’s wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina… Directed by Mikhil Musale… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2018

In the film, Rajkummar Rao will be seen essaying the role of struggling Gujarati businessman while Mouni will be essaying the role of his wife in the comedy film. Speaking about Mouni’s role in the film, a source close to a leading daily has revealed that Mouni will be playing the role of a simple housewife who will support him through his struggle and push him to go to China when the opportunity knocks their door.

On the other hand, Rajkummar will cross the Great Wall of China to hoping to become a successful entrepreneur. The source further added that Made In China will focus on the couple’s fascinating journey.

Speaking about Mouni Roy, Dinesh Vijan told the daily that the makers of the film wanted someone who is close to the heartland. Calling Mouni a typical Indian beauty, Dinesh Vijan stated that Mouni has a huge fan following, has a strong personality and is a good dancer. The producer added that Mouni has started working on her Gujarati dialect and Rajkummar will start his preparation soon and since he’s like a chameleon, he will quickly get into the character.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More