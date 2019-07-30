Made In China: After creating a buzz with dark comedy flick Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao is all set for his next comedy film Made in China with costars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani and Amyra Dastur. Recently, the reports revealed that the release date of the comedy flick has been postponed.

Made In China: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are currently gearing for their upcoming film Made In China. Apart from the lead stars, the comedy flick also features Boman Irani and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles. Recently, the reports revealed that the release date of the comedy flick has been postponed. The reports were confirmed when the lead actor Rajkummar Rao confirmed the development in a small interview and revealed that the film is very special and the makers will soon plan for a new release date.

Earlier the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on August 30 but due to some unknown circumstances, the release date got delayed. Talking about the film, it narrates the journey of a Gujarati businessman Raghu, played by Rajkummar Rao, who goes to China to flourish his business. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy plays the role of his wife Rukmini.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is also gearing up for his lined up films. Rajkummar Rao will next appear in horror comedy film Roohi Afza with costar Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. Currently, the actor is enjoying the success of his recently released film Judgementall Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut.

Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Turrama Khan which is a social comedy film directed by Hansal Mehta. The film will be like a reunite project for the director and Rajkummar Rao and will be bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Films and Luv Films. Moreover, the actor will share the screens with Pyaar Ka Punchnana actor Nusrat Bharucha.

Talking about Made in China, the film is helmed by Mikhil Musale, who is best known for Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and will be produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films.

