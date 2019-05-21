Made In China: Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Roa are all set for their upcoming film Made In China. Recently, Mouni Roy has announced wrap-up of the film and has shared a picture with the entire team with a million dollar smile. The film is a comedy film which will hit the silver screens on August 30, 2019.

Made In China: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Made in China and fans are currently very excited to witness the young couple on big screens. Recently, the lead actor Mouni Roy has announced wrap-up for their film and has also shared a picture with the entire cast and crew with adorable smiles. Talking about the roles, Mouni Roy and Rajkumar Rao will be sharing the screens for the first time and will play the roles of a married couple–Raghu and Rukmini.

Made in China is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, whose wife sends him to China in order to explore more to enhance his business. The film is helmed by National award-winning director Mikhil Musale. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the silver screens on Independence Day 2019 but due to some reasons, the date was delayed to August 30, 2019.

The reports also revealed that Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy will be together recreating a Gujarati song Odhani Odhu. The film is a comedy film which has been shot in Mumbai, China and Ahmedabad.

Rajkummar Rao will also feature next in horror comedy film Roof Afza with Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor. The film is one of the highly anticipated films as Rajkummar Rao earlier appeared in horror comedy film Stree with Shraddha Kapoor, which was a blockbuster hit.

Rajkummar Rao is among the most hardworking actors who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with his versatile roles in the films. The allrounder is also busy shooting for his upcoming film Mental Hai Kya with Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy is among the leading stars who proved her skills well in various Television series and has now extended her talent on big screens.

Mouni Roy last appeared in John Abraham’s film RAW and soon will also appear in Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra and will be sharing the screens with Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

