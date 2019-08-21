Made In China: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are gearing up for their upcoming film Made in China. As per the recent development, the makers of the film have changed the release date of the film. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on August 30 but will now release on Diwali.

Made in China: Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made in China is making headlines since its inception. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on Independence Day, but due to clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, the makers changed the release date to August 30. Months later, reports revealed that Independence Day was captured by Batla House and Mission Mangal and Sujeeth’s Saaho postponed to August 30.

Reports reveal that due to no option left with the makers, the release date of Made in China has now postponed to Diwali 2019. The film will now hit the silver screens on October 25 and will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s comedy film Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s film Saand Ki Aankh.

Reports reveal that a small meeting was held between the teams of Maddock Films, AAA films, and Jio Studios. In the meeting, the team decided that Diwali would be an ideal time to release the film based on its story as it will set moods at that time.

Talking about the film, Made in China is a comedy film which is directed by Mikhil Musale, who is best known for his Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banners of Maddock Films. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, the film also features Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles. The film is based on the life of Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao, who wants to grow his business. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy plays Rajkumar Rao’s on-screen wife, who encourages him to expand his business to China. Further, Abhishek Banerjee will also play an important role in the film.

