Made In China song Odhani: Mouni Roy might be a fresh face in Bollywood but she has certainly captured the hearts of millions with her mesmerising looks and strong acting chops on the small screen. As she gears up for the release of her next film Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao, fans are particularly enthralled to see the bong beauty in a Gujarati avatar. Earlier this week, the first track of the film titled Odhani released that saw the actor flaunting her dance moves and the song is now trending on No. 17 on YouTube for all the right reasons. Not just this, the song has also garnered 25 million views in just 4 days.

Such an overwhelming response on social media is bound to have a ripple effect and that is what is happening with Odhani. The peppy dance number has inspired a number of dancers and YouTubers to give their own twist to Odhani and they are worth a watch. Also featuring the lead stars Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao, the videos are creating a storm on social media and have the audiences hooked to the song.

One of the video by YouTuber Dhanashree Verma features both Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy dancing on Odhani while other videos feature Mouni Roy shaking a leg with super talented dancers. High on glamour, talent and entertainment quotient, the dance covers of Odhani are worth a watch.

Take a look at Made In China song Odhani’s dance covers here:

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval and penned by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Sariya, Odhani is a perfect dance number for this festive season. Speaking about Made In China’s songs, it has also been revealed that the second song of the film titled Sanedo. The makers of the film have shared a glimpse of the song on social media.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Made In China also stars Boman Irani, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas among others. Slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Diwali, i.e October 25, Made In China will clash with Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4 on the day of its release.

