Rajkummar Rao Mouni Roy movie Made In China song Odhani: The first track of Made In China titled Odhani featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy is finally out. Directed by Mikhil Musale, Made In China will clash with Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4 on its release day.

Made In China movie song Odhani: We are in a time where music plays a key role in the success of the film. If it connects with the audience, it automatically urges to hit the cinema screens in the hope to see more and helps build a buzz around a film. Either you can get it right, terribly wrong or go unnoticed. Stepping closer to the category of terribly wrong is today’s music release Odhani from the Made In China. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, the trailer of Made In China released last week and managed to create a buzz around the film.

To build the excitement ahead of its release, the makers of Made In China have released the first track Odhani from the music album today and it is a thumbs down from my side. A remake of a Gujarati folk number, Odhani has been modernised but still manages to retains its element, which is plus point. Neha Kakkar and Darshan Raval, who has sung the song, are apt voices for the rendition and it is pleasing to the ear.

You might ask, what is wrong then? It is the music video. Shot in a setup taking inspiration from desi Chinese, Odhani features the leading lady Mouni Roy dressed in an Arabic attire. Say what? Exactly. Her two attires in the song consist of tiny blouses with exaggerated sleeves and an ankle-length skirt. The solo dance moves can be easily confused with a sexualised item song. As she lipsyncs, ‘Odhani udhi udhi jaye’, there is no odhni in the first place.

The background dances are also a bunch of foreigners dancing to their beats. I would reserve my opinion about their outfits because i could not understand them. Rajkummar Rao looks adorable as ever with his limited dancing skills but that’s about it. Had it been much better if the song had not been glamorised just for the sake of it. The theme of the video could have been a dandiya night, as the song sounds. Atleast, that would have made sense.

Sung by Neha Kakar, Darshan Raval and Sachin Jigar, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya. Sachin Jigar have also composed the song. The makers of the film have also credited original song composers Mahesh-Naresh and lyricist Kanti Ashok. Helmed by National award-winning director Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films, Made In China is scheduled to hit the silver screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e October 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App