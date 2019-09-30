Made In China song Sanedo: Ahead of its much-anticipated release on Diwali 2019, the makers of the film Made In China have released the second song of the film. Titled as Sanedo, the song has been sung by Mika Singh, Nikhita Gandhi and Benny Dayal.

Made In China song Sanedo: Bollywood is all set to welcome a new on-screen jodi with the release of Made In China featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy. Revolving around a Gujarati man who goes to China to explore business possibilities, Made In China is also as much about his love story and sizzling chemistry with his on-screen wife Rukmini Mehta, played by Mouni Roy. After receiving an overwhelming response to the first track of the film titled Odhani, the makers of the film have released a fun and romantic track titled Sanedo today that will make you tap your feet and giggle at the same time.

Sung by Mika Singh, Benny Dayal and Nikhita Gandhi and lyrics by Vayu, Sanedo is an out and out Gujarati number with upbeat music and catchy lyrics. While Rajkummar and Mouni’s chemistry is definitely praise-worthy, it is the rap portion in the song that is really impressive and a true crowd puller. Listening to the song, you would definitely want to pull a Garba dance move. It’s that compelling.

Made In China’s first song Odhani received mixed reviews on social media but has already garnered 28 million views on YouTube. The catchy song has inspired several dancers and YouTubers to make a dance cover, also featuring the lead actors. Odhani has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

Helmed by Mikhil Musale and bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, Made In China also stars Boman Irani, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas and others. Slated for a clash with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh and Akshay Kumar, Kirti Kulhari, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol-starrer Housefull 4, Made In China will hit the silver screens on October 25.

After Made In China, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in upcoming movies like Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. On the other hand, Mouni Roy has projects like Mogul and Brahmastra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App