Made in China trailer: After a long wait, finally, the makers of the much-awaited film Made In China have released the trailer of the film featuring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale and also features Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Gajraj Rao. Watch the trailer here–

Made in China trailer: When it comes to acting, dedication and timing, the only actor which excels in all these fields is Rajkummar Rao. In a very short time span, the actor has proved that he is an allrounder and his versatile roles has proved him to be among the most talented actors of the industry. There is no doubt in saying that Rajkummar Rao has started a new era in the industry with his type of acting and films.

Currently, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Made in China. It is a comedy film that also features Mouni Roy and Boman Irani in lead roles. After changing the release date multiple times, the makers have finally revealed that the film will release on Diwali 2019. After teasing the fans with the posters and the photos, recently, the makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated film.

Talking about the trailer, it is a family entertainer which promises to make you laugh every second. Further, the icing on the cake is Rajkummar Rao’s acting and his comic timing which will keep you hooked till the end.

Talking about the story, Rajkummar Rao appears in the role of a Gujarati businessman Raghu from Ahmedabad and wishes to go to China for his business growth. Moreover, Mouni Roy plays the role of Rajkummar’s onscreen wife. The film is directed by Mikhil Musale, who is known for his award-winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju and will mark his debut in the direction of Hindi films. Talking about Rajkummar Rao’s preparations, he spent a month in the city before starting with the shoot and to understand the role better he learnt the local language and also gained weight.

Moreover, the film will release on Diwali 2019 and is set to face a clash with Akshay Kumar’s film Housefull 4 featuring Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Overall, it will be interesting for the audience to choose between comedy films this Diwali.

