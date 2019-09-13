Made In China: The wait for the trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer just got shorter. Sharing a new poster on social media, the makers of the film have announced that Made In China trailer will be launched on September 18.

Made In China: This Diwali is going to be full of fireworks at the cinema screens with the release of 3 big banner films, all in different genres. With Housefull 4, Made In China and Saand Ki Aankh releasing on the same day, it is going to be a tough choice for the cine-goers. Ahead of the month of October, it seems like the team of Made In China are all set to go all out with the promotions. On Friday, a new poster of the film has been released announcing that the trailer of the comedy flick will be launched in 5 days, i.e September 18, 2019.

In the new poster, Rajkummar Rao along with his co-stars Mouni Roy, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Sumeet Vyas can be seen trapped in a glass jar. The tagline mentioned on the poster reads India ka jugaad. Under the post, fans have mentioned that they are super excited to watch this one.

The motion poster, which had been released previously, featured Rajkummar free-falling from a higher altitude into a glass jar followed by being toppled into a bowl along with other actors.

Check out Made In China new poster here:

Credited for delivering a national award winning Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju, Filmmaker Mikhil Musale has directed Made In China while the film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film revolves around a businessman who goes to China to expand his business. It is another comedy for Rajkummar Rao after psychological comedy thriller Judgementall Hai Kya co-starring Kangana Ranaut, which released on July 26, 2019.

Mouni Roy, who made a transition from television industry to Bollywood last year with Gold, is the leading lady of the film. Speaking about the project, the actor had earlier told a news agency that she has always admired Rajkummar Rao’s work and he is a tremendous performer. She also expressed her excitement to be a part of Maddock Films.

Along with Made In China, Rajkummar Rao also has projects like Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha and RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Mouni Roy has her calendars booked with releases like Brahmastra and Mogul.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App