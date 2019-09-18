Made In China trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani's comedy movie Made In China has finally been released by the makers of the film.

Made In China trailer review: The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani’s upcoming movie titled Made In China have unveiled the trailer of the movie. With brilliant actors like Boman Irani and Rajkummar Rao, this film will definitely be a laugh riot as the trailer impresses you and makes you laugh by all the amazing punches, dialogues and comic-timings.

Made In China is the story of a Gujarati businessman Raghu (played by Rajkummar Rao) and how his life turns upside-down when he goes to China for his business expansion. The duo of Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani is a treat for all the comedy genre lovers and it will be a great thing to watch these two talented actors together in a comedy movie.

Made In China is one of the most anticipated movies of this year which is slated to hit the silver screen on October 15, this year around the Diwali Holidays. The trailer has received a positive response from social media users and the expectations from the film have risen.

The trailer will hit you right at your funny bone and this film will hopefully take you on a hilarious ride this October! Made In China has been helmed by Mikhil Musale and has been backed by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, who made her debut in Bollywood last year with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Gajraj Rao, Manoj Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Sumeet Vyas in supporting roles.

With such talented actors and comedians in a single movie, Made In China is set to win millions of hearts. The film will also face a box office clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 4 and Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh. It will be interesting to see the biggest clash of the year this Diwali.

