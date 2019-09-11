Made In China: Makers of Made In China unveiled the motion poster of the film and confirmed the release date, the film is now going to clash with Taapse Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Ankh and Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon's Housefull 4. Will Rajkumar Rao change the release date for his upcoming film to avoid the clash?

Made In China: This Diwali, theaters will be bombed by fun, emotions, proud and drama. Today the motion poster of Rajkumar Rao’s starrer Made In China was released. The fans found it interesting but there is going to be a lot of dilemma for the fans as amazing films are going to slay the box-office with astonishing stars on the same date.

Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 is going to be a big bang as previous parts made the audience laugh and entertain them to the fullest. The actors did phenomenal jobs in all 3 parts and the audience gave too much love to them. This time Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, Bobby Deol, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday all are coming to your way this Diwali, October 25 to bring lots of fun and add joy to your Diwali.

Saand Ki Aankh: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar starrer which is based on the sharpshooters of India will also hit the screens on Diwali. The film was in limelights since longs as it was a story of Shooter Dadi’s who came in light at the age of 50. They made phenomenal successes in their lifetime. now they are the oldest women to play shooting. Well, now the Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have to face competition from Rajkumar Rao’s Made In China and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4.

Made In China: motion poster of this film is released today and it seemed to be a hilarious one. The star cast of the film will already steal the hearts, Boman Irani, Paresh Rawal will be the magical numbers in the film. Mouni Roy is also featured opposite to Rao in the film. Badhai Ho actor Gajraj Rao will again miss no chance to entertain you with this film.

But now it will be interesting to watch that if there will be any impacts on the screens with such big clash or any of them will be tried to make it simple for the audience and will change the date of release. All the films look amazing and the stars are fantastic so the competition is already at the peak.

