Amazon Prime Video Original, Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, invite you to take a sneak peek at the many secrets and myriad lies, that hide behind the grandeur of the Big fat Wedding, at the show launch Press Conference of upcoming Prime Original Made In Heaven. Team Made In Heaven has invited media with a luxurious set of goodies which includes stuff which represents the wedding season. Glimpses from the upcoming web series Made in Heaven treat the fans with wedding goals with the elaborate wedding set ups.

Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of a Big Fat Indian Wedding revealing many secrets and many lies. Indians believe marriages are made in heaven and it is against these sacred unions that Tara and Karan’s personal journeys are juxtaposed.

Jostling with their own issues, they discover the truth and clauses that loom in the shadows, behind every perfect, grand wedding and learn whether marriages are truly Made in Heaven.

Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastav, and Prashant Nair along with Reema Kagti collaborate to showcase the various facades of a wedding. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala as the poised and graceful Tara Khanna and Arjun Mathur as the charming and gritty Karan Mehra, Made in heaven chronicles the lives of the two wedding planners.

Supported by Shashank Arora as Kabir Basrai, Shivani Raghuvanshi as Jazz, Kalki Koechlin as Faiza Naqvi and Jim Sarbh as Adil Khanna, the show promises power-packed performances. Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is all set to release on 8th March 2019.

