Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Made In Heaven has been launched across 200 countries and territories on March 8, 2019. Made in Heaven is an immersive drama series reflecting the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings.

The high-class wedding drama is receiving a great response and the testimony of the same is the reactions from the netizen on Twitter praising the show. Here are some of the reactions from Netizens: One of the Twitter users tweeted that Made In Heaven is well scripted, directed and boasts of great performances. The user added that Zoya Akhtar is raising the bar of Indian web series by trying to depict the problems at the human level with a sensitive approach that few filmmakers do.

Another expressed his feeling saying, “What a class is #MadeInHeaven Man! and asked the entire team to take a bow. He further called Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti rockstars! A Twitter user couldn’t stop praising the boss lady behind Made In Heaven and said that Made In Heaven is a well-written show with the most apt cast and called it too good to be true! The user added that Zoya Akhtar is amazing after Gully Boy. Meanwhile, another tweeted that Zoya Akhtar is marching to the list of the finest directors in the country!

Amazon Prime Video Original Series Made in Heaven is Amazon Prime Video’s latest collaboration with Excel Media & Entertainment following the success of Mirzapur and International Emmy nominated, Inside Edge. Starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, Made In Heaven is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti released on 8th March 2019.

