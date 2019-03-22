Indian producer Ritesh Sidhwani is currently spending some quality time with his family. A few hours ago, Ritesh took to his official Instagram handle to share the pictures of his family trip to Rajasthan. Starting from Safari to sunset pictures, Ritesh is enjoying his time to the fullest with his wife and two sons. Take a look at the pictures–

Creative producer Ritesh Sidhwani has been basking in the success of his back to back hits Gully Boy as well as Made in Heaven, taking a break from the jam-packed schedule, Ritesh took a break to spend some quality time with family. The filmmaker flew down to Rajasthan, along with his wife and two sons to take a couple of days off work. Enjoying the Safari in Ranthambore, Ritesh Sidhwani shared his happy pictures on social media.

Ritesh Sidhwani took to his official Instagram handle to share interesting pictures of nature and wildlife where he spotted a Tiger and along with his family were seen enjoying the leisure time to invest in dwelling into the natural beauty. Starting the year on a high note, Ritesh Sidhwani delivered the blockbuster entertainer Gully Boy, after which the pioneer of digital platform in India, treated the audience with yet another intriguing series Made in Heaven.

Backing rooted stories like Fukrey, Fukrey Returns, KGF, Gully Boy on the big screens, creative producer Ritesh Sidhwani has carved a place for himself amongst the classes as well as the masses. One of the leading production houses to venture into the digital space, Ritesh Sidhwani has tasted back to back success with his OTT series Inside Edge, Mirzapur, and Made in Heaven. Currently, taking a break with his family, the filmmaker will dive into work to present Toofan starring Farhan Akhtar, KGF chapter 2 which recently shot the muharat, Inside Edge 2 which has been on floors since a while, and Mirzapur 2.

Indian producer Ritesh Sidhwani always wanted to be a part of the magical world of films. Unfortunately, life had different plans for him and he joined his family’s home appliance company. Over the years, the producer discovered the hidden talent of motivating his colleagues and performed brilliantly. After some time, he thought of coming up with something new and established Excel Entertainment Private Limited in partnership with his friend Farhan Akhtar.

