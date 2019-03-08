Made In Heaven review: One of the most awaited web series, Made In Heaven has finally aired its first episode today and people are going gaga over it. Amazon Prime Original Series Made in Heaven, produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Media & Entertainment is getting the best reviews by critics. Starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, Made In Heaven is sure to keep to hooked till the very last second.

Made in Heaven review: The superb blend of talents, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti who recently delivered a super hit Hindi movie Gully Boy are back with a bang. Amazon Prime Video’s original Made In Heaven revolves around a story of two wedding planners in Delhi. Having all kinds of masala including selfish plottings, scheming, lying and bravery, the series is promising a lot to its viewers.

Showcasing the perfect scenes of rich Delhi weddings, the movie threads one of the most interesting stories. The race where all the rich mothers are hunting for the perfect brides for their son and in between comes all the drama will be shown in this series. Everyone is aiming at scoring the most giving no heed to anybody’s love, respect and justice.

Well, the web-series is receiving heavy applauds from the viewers and critics and it is even being called one of the best Indian web-series. The story of Tara and Karan is winning hearts all over and is coming out with flying colours.

In its review, Hindustan Times gave it 4 out 5 stars and states that the series will keep you hooked for all its hours and will not let you want to skip even a second. Even the amazing music is getting all the love as it complements the story running in front.

While, Indian Express gave it thumbs up and said that the series is binge-worthy and is very cleverly threaded, ends on a cliffhanger and leaves you with a craving for next.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More