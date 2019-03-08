Made In Heaven: One of the most anticipated web series is finally out and it has received a thumbs up from all the fans from across the world. The web series is based on the views behind the big fat weddings and it is being said to be the next most loved series after Netflix original Sacred games.

Excel Media and Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video Original join hands for yet another spell bounding web show Made In Heaven which is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the release of Made In Heaven, Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Media and Entertainment hosted a grand welcome party for Jennifer Salke who’s the head of Amazon Studio.

The makers of Made In Heaven, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava was present along with the star cast of the web series Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin was present. The Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who also had seen in Inside Edge was present along with director Karan Anshuman

Apart from the makers and the star cast, director couple R Balki and Gauri Shinde, Vishal Bharadwaj, actor Chunkey Pandey with his wife also graced the Ritesh Sidhwani’s special party.

Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. India is a potent blend of old and new. Tradition jostles with modern aspirations against the backdrop of a Big Fat Indian Wedding revealing many secrets and many lies. Indians believe marriages are made in heaven and it is against these sacred unions that Tara and Karan’s personal journeys are juxtaposed.

Jostling with their own issues, they discover the truth and clauses that loom in the shadows, behind every perfect, grand wedding and learn whether marriages are truly Made in Heaven.

Shweta Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, Amrita Puri, and Manjot Singh amongst others play pivotal characters in the lives of Tara and Karan.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the Amazon Prime Video Original created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti is all set to release on 8th March 2019.

